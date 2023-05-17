Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.94

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €92.94 ($101.02) and traded as high as €101.12 ($109.91). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €99.41 ($108.05), with a volume of 2,049,038 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($114.13) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €99.00 ($107.61) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($122.83) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is €100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €93.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.19.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Further Reading

