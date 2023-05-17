BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $238.90

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $238.90, but opened at $231.99. BeiGene shares last traded at $233.90, with a volume of 19,720 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.16.

BeiGene Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.29 and a 200 day moving average of $228.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.44 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total value of $15,287,539.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total value of $1,776,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

