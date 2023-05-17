Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Short Interest Update

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Belden Stock Performance

NYSE BDC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $82.99. The stock had a trading volume of 245,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.23. Belden has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $92.33. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Belden

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after acquiring an additional 392,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after buying an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Belden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,494,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,332,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Belden by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,492,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,318,000 after buying an additional 46,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,487,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,082,000 after buying an additional 35,260 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Articles

