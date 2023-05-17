Bellevue Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Shares Down 1.2%

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 153.60 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 154.20 ($1.93). 1,122,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,236,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156 ($1.95).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.59. The stock has a market cap of £847.25 million and a PE ratio of -2,202.86.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,571.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Company Profile

In other Bellevue Healthcare Trust news, insider Paul Southgate sold 18,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £27,976.05 ($35,044.53). Also, insider Josephine Dixon purchased 3,873 shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £5,925.69 ($7,422.89). 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

