Benyamin Buller Sells 22,236 Shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Stock

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) CEO Benyamin Buller sold 22,236 shares of Velo3D stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $41,358.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,027,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,350,737.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Velo3D Trading Down 9.3 %
NYSE VLD traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. 1,985,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,433. Velo3D, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.75.
Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 60.45% and a net margin of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $29.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Velo3D
About Velo3D
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Velo3D (VLD)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.