Benyamin Buller Sells 22,236 Shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Stock

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) CEO Benyamin Buller sold 22,236 shares of Velo3D stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $41,358.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,027,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,350,737.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Velo3D Trading Down 9.3 %

NYSE VLD traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. 1,985,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,433. Velo3D, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 60.45% and a net margin of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $29.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Velo3D

About Velo3D

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter worth $45,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 464,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 191,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.