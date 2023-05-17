Berenberg Bank Cuts Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target to GBX 2,200

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,350 ($29.44) to GBX 2,200 ($27.56) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.06) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,191.67 ($27.45).

JMAT traded down GBX 15.71 ($0.20) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,891.29 ($23.69). 314,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,906. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,958.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,078.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,755 ($21.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,394 ($29.99). The company has a market cap of £3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,220.18, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 21 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($24.74) per share, for a total transaction of £414.75 ($519.54). Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

