Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2002 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $14.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 60.72% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $175.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.