BHP Group (LON:BHP) Shares Up 1.3%

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) was up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,375 ($29.75) and last traded at GBX 2,364.50 ($29.62). Approximately 1,228,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,571,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,334 ($29.24).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.07) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.57) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,400 ($30.06) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,550 ($31.94) to GBX 2,370 ($29.69) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($31.94) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,470 ($30.94).

BHP Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of £119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,418.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,535.67.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

About BHP Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,902.10%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

