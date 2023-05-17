Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 459 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summitry LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 670.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 51,847 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.82. The company had a trading volume of 114,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,350. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.