Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SHY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.03. 625,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,648,684. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day moving average is $81.70.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.191 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

