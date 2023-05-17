Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $408,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 549,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,764,000 after acquiring an additional 128,878 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,567 shares of the software company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.37. 80,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,328. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.67.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

