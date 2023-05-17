bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) & Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Head to Head Analysis

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating) and Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and Bioqual’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bioAffinity Technologies $4,803.00 3,285.17 -$8.15 million N/A N/A Bioqual $66.15 million 1.03 $5.26 million $3.84 19.79

Bioqual has higher revenue and earnings than bioAffinity Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A N/A Bioqual 5.28% 8.85% 5.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and Bioqual’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for bioAffinity Technologies and Bioqual, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.0% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Bioqual shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bioqual beats bioAffinity Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bioAffinity Technologies

(Get Rating)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Bioqual

(Get Rating)

Bioqual, Inc. engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C. Landon on June 1, 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.