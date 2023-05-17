Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 6,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 883,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biohaven by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 69,890 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Biohaven by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in Biohaven by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. 141,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,990. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15. Biohaven has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $20.57.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

