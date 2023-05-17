BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/28/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/27/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SpectralCast, Inc..

4/27/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

4/27/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

4/27/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $125.00 to $120.00.

4/27/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $127.00.

3/21/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.13. 475,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.83. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $723,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,126,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $723,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,126,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,465 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,108,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,270,000 after buying an additional 263,453 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,054,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,782,000 after purchasing an additional 576,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.