BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
BiomX Trading Down 11.4 %
Shares of PHGE opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.
In related news, major shareholder Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed purchased 348,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,161,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,757.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BiomX from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday.
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).
