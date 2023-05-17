BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BiomX Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of PHGE opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.

Get BiomX alerts:

Insider Activity at BiomX

In related news, major shareholder Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed purchased 348,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,161,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,757.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiomX

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BiomX by 76.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BiomX during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BiomX by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 183,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of BiomX by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 195,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 154,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BiomX from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday.

About BiomX

(Get Rating)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.