Bitcoiva (BCA) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.04 or 0.00040301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $177.12 million and $498,962.86 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,385.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.97 or 0.00430718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00124866 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00025270 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000443 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000781 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 11.01687226 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $603,293.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.