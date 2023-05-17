BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.52 and last traded at $21.51. Approximately 1,046 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a market cap of $4.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECO. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 758.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (BECO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of globally-listed companies that are selected for lower carbon footprint. BECO was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

