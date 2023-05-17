BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 25.50 Per Share

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25.50 ($0.32) per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $14.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of LON:BRSC opened at GBX 1,324.53 ($16.59) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,311.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,349.58. The company has a current ratio of 20.22, a quick ratio of 20.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The company has a market capitalization of £643.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.39 and a beta of 1.09. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1,162 ($14.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,526 ($19.12).
About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust
