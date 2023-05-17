BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 25.50 Per Share

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25.50 ($0.32) per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $14.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:BRSC opened at GBX 1,324.53 ($16.59) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,311.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,349.58. The company has a current ratio of 20.22, a quick ratio of 20.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The company has a market capitalization of £643.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.39 and a beta of 1.09. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1,162 ($14.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,526 ($19.12).

About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

