BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Short Interest Down 5.4% in April

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 6,440,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 981,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackSky Technology

In related news, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 75,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,864,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,630 shares of company stock valued at $125,482. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BlackSky Technology by 163.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 779,523 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 315,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 133,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackSky Technology Trading Down 4.7 %

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on BlackSky Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of BKSY stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. BlackSky Technology has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.79 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 102.53%. Analysts expect that BlackSky Technology will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

