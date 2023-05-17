Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Increased by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 1.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.25. The company had a trading volume of 569,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,788. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 98.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $123.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

