Blockchain Moon Acquisition (NASDAQ:BMAQU) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQU – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. 5,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 552% from the average session volume of 828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

