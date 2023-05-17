B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.83

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.83 and last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 6119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

Several brokerages have commented on BMRRY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

