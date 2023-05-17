Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $200.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.44. Boeing has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Boeing by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

