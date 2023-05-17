Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Short Interest Up 7.1% in April

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 7,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Boston Properties Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.06. 1,509,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,500. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.74. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 78.56%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

