Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4125 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Brighthouse Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.74. 116,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,947. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

