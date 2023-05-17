Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BHFAM traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,509. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.