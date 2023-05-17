BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after acquiring an additional 67,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,128,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,832,000 after acquiring an additional 52,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,123,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,127,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSIG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,698. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.53. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $26.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 179.03% and a net margin of 22.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products.

