BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Short Interest Down 8.4% in April

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the April 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter worth about $66,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after buying an additional 145,293 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 19.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 349,128 shares in the last quarter. 38.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Up 5.6 %

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BRSP traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. 927,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

