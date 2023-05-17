Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Declares GBX 8.20 Dividend

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BVIC stock opened at GBX 927.50 ($11.62) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38. Britvic has a 52-week low of GBX 697.50 ($8.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 950 ($11.90). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 894.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 825.27. The company has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,776.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.52) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 933 ($11.69).

In related news, insider Ian Durant acquired 3,075 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.15) per share, for a total transaction of £24,907.50 ($31,200.68). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,128 shares of company stock worth $2,536,011. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

