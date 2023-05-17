Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is SFE Investment Counsel’s 8th Largest Position

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $7.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $648.97. The stock had a trading volume of 359,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,871. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $650.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

