Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the April 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.75 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadmark Realty Capital
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 218.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.
Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance
Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. Broadmark Realty Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 128.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently -42.86%.
Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
