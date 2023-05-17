Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Down 5.4% in April

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Broadstone Net Lease

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,648.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 8,404 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $150,011.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,648.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,432 shares of company stock valued at $452,800. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 19.8% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 958,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after buying an additional 158,399 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 157,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 418,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

NYSE:BNL opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $22.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

