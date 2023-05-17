Brokerages Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Target Price at C$2.58

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cormark decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.65 to C$2.60 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$25,600.00. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

About Copper Mountain Mining

TSE:CMMC opened at C$2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$518.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.73. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.06.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.