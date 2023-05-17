Brokerages Set Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) PT at $131.13

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.38.

DUOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Duolingo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $143.59 on Wednesday. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.87 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $79,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,198 shares in the company, valued at $12,614,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $237,752.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $79,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,614,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,587 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,544. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 78.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duolingo by 48.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

