Brokerages Set Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Target Price at $14.33

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nel ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Nel ASA Stock Performance

Nel ASA stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. Nel ASA has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

About Nel ASA

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

