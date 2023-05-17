Brokers Issue Forecasts for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $7.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.48. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $24.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

NYSE:UNH opened at $479.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $446.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.35. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

