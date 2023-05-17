Brokers Offer Predictions for Element Fleet Management Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.38.

TSE:EFN opened at C$20.57 on Monday. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$12.82 and a 52 week high of C$21.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.70.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$292.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.00 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 27,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$494,130.00. In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 27,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$494,130.00. Also, Director Jay A. Forbes purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,849,520.00. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

