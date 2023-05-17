Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 1,815.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,956 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 210.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,434,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,336 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Leslie’s by 106.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the third quarter worth about $39,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,168 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,076 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LESL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

