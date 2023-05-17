Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $177,000 Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MMP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

MMP stock opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.04%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

