Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 111.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 40.0% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,139,000 after purchasing an additional 575,627 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $30,012,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after purchasing an additional 476,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Planet Fitness by 147.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,363,000 after acquiring an additional 454,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

