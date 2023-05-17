Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 43.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,092,000 after buying an additional 6,080,975 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Nutrien by 470.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Nutrien by 10.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,192,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,224,000 after purchasing an additional 502,756 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.53.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE NTR opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.21. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $104.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

