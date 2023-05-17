Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 178 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 99.2% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after acquiring an additional 848,152 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 126.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,252,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,455,000 after acquiring an additional 698,563 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after acquiring an additional 426,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 531.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 496,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,427,000 after acquiring an additional 417,751 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analog Devices Price Performance

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,745 shares of company stock worth $6,151,695 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $182.79 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

