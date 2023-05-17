Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 130 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 49,017.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,146 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 27.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,959,000 after acquiring an additional 565,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dover by 21.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,597,000 after acquiring an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Dover by 134.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,474,000 after acquiring an additional 327,400 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dover by 41.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 263,414 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dover Trading Down 1.5 %

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $137.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

