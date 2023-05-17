Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 806 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,433,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 128,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average of $66.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

