Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in JD.com by 282.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 59,387 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 61,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:JD opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $48.93. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.44.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $42.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.18 billion. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JD. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.58.

JD.com Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

