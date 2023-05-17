Bruker Co. (BRKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 16th

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Bruker has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bruker has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bruker has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86.

Insider Activity at Bruker

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $6,858,836.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,210,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,157,010.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,111,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,478 shares of company stock worth $26,690,354. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Bruker by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Articles

