BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,257,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $199,687,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 14.1% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.09% of Alibaba Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.36. The stock had a trading volume of 16,395,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,340,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

