BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.6% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 649.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.62. The company had a trading volume of 38,747,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,385,789. The firm has a market cap of $165.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.22, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average of $79.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

