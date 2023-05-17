BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.6% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $380.11. The stock had a trading volume of 658,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $366.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

About Mastercard



Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

