BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 212,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000. PagSeguro Digital makes up about 1.9% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of PagSeguro Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,458,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $37,896,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,094 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 51.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PAGS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. 561,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $752.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.47 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.